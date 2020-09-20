First National Bank of South Miami Sells 483 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,013 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.5% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,884,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 30,446 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in Microsoft by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 467,245 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,089,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Center Lake Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center Lake Capital Management LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $56,983,000 after acquiring an additional 22,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 88,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $200.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1,516.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

