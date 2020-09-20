Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,994,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,183,000 after buying an additional 1,768,914 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,467,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 367,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after buying an additional 177,376 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,030,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,379,000 after buying an additional 99,793 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

CALM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $39.03 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $46.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.49 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.22 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.36%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, CEO Adolphus B. Baker sold 5,520,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $215,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,245,577. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 1,380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $53,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.