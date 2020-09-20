Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,994,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,183,000 after buying an additional 1,768,914 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,467,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 367,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after buying an additional 177,376 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,030,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,379,000 after buying an additional 99,793 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CALM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $39.03 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $46.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.49 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.22 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.36%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, CEO Adolphus B. Baker sold 5,520,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $215,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,245,577. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 1,380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $53,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM)

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Precigen, Inc. Insider Sells $44,234.28 in Stock
Precigen, Inc. Insider Sells $44,234.28 in Stock
Globe Life Inc. Holdings Decreased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio
Globe Life Inc. Holdings Decreased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio
Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stake in AGNC Investment Corp.
Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stake in AGNC Investment Corp.
William Lehmann, Jr. Sells 20,000 Shares of Athersys, Inc. Stock
William Lehmann, Jr. Sells 20,000 Shares of Athersys, Inc. Stock
Analysts Anticipate SmileDirectClub Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share
Analysts Anticipate SmileDirectClub Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share
Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH
Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report