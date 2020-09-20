CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 129,675 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 4,740.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 149.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. HSBC cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CF Industries from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.35.

Shares of CF opened at $34.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $51.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

