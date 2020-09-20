Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Edison International were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC grew its position in Edison International by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Edison International by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EIX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

NYSE:EIX opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $78.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.24.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

