Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,831 Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sony were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sony by 259.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sony by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Sony by 188.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sony has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

NYSE:SNE opened at $78.96 on Friday. Sony Corp has a 12 month low of $50.94 and a 12 month high of $84.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.79.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $18.31 billion for the quarter. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Sony Corp will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

