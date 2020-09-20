Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,742 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.2% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 132,035 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 104,459 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.6% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the first quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 3,497 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Microsoft by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 412,828 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $65,107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $200.39 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1,516.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at $116,509,927.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

