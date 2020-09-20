Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,271 Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Envestnet were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Envestnet by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 29.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 7.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENV shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

ENV stock opened at $76.85 on Friday. Envestnet Inc has a 1 year low of $45.53 and a 1 year high of $92.51. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.32 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.95 and a 200 day moving average of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

