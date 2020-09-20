Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Holdings in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,714,766 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,125,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.12% of F.N.B. worth $245,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 304,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 253,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

FNB opened at $7.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.29. F.N.B. Corp has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $305.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.20 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

