Bank of America Corp DE Buys 371,942 Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,003,013 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 371,942 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.93% of F.N.B. worth $22,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,491,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,854 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,357,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,129 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,781,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,204 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,433,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after acquiring an additional 610,933 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,151,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after buying an additional 552,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.63. F.N.B. Corp has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.29.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $305.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

