Sei Investments Co. Acquires 12,224 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Nexstar Media Group worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $65,000.

In related news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $282,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $432,538. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $868,962.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,409 shares in the company, valued at $13,771,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $100.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.24. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $133.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $914.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.25 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

Sei Investments Co. Acquires 12,224 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc
