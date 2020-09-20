Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 209,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 46,170 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Air Lease worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Air Lease by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 22,773 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 16.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Air Lease by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Air Lease by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $31.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.01. Air Lease Corp has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Air Lease had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $521.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.