Sei Investments Co. Buys 18,164 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Entergy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 72,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETR stock opened at $95.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $135.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 11.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ETR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

