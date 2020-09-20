World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,696 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 71,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WWE opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $74.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average of $42.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.44.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.07.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

