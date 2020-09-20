Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) CFO Acquires $56,250.00 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $56,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $7.57 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 849.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 162,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc CFO Acquires $56,250.00 in Stock
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc CFO Acquires $56,250.00 in Stock
Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 3,059 Shares of TransUnion
Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 3,059 Shares of TransUnion
Aspen Technology, Inc. Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share
Aspen Technology, Inc. Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share
IGM Financial Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.66
IGM Financial Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.66
Insider Selling: Johnson Outdoors Inc. CFO Sells $83,470.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: Johnson Outdoors Inc. CFO Sells $83,470.00 in Stock
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report