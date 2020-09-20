Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) CFO Acquires $56,250.00 in Stock

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $56,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $7.57 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 849.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 162,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

