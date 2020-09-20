Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 3,059 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 93.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 53.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in TransUnion by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 6.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TRU. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

In other news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 2,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $204,627.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,837 shares of company stock worth $1,231,928 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $84.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.56. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

