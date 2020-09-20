Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.07. Aspen Technology reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 59.19%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZPN. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $250,709.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,025.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 1,528.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 47,024 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $129.20 on Thursday. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.06.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

