IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.66

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.66 and traded as high as $32.32. IGM Financial shares last traded at $31.85, with a volume of 242,541 shares.

IGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IGM Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.33, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.66.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$775.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that IGM Financial Inc. will post 3.4699999 earnings per share for the current year.

About IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

