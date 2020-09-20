Insider Selling: Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) CFO Sells $83,470.00 in Stock

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $83,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.76 and a 1 year high of $97.00. The stock has a market cap of $835.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.44.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.55). Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $138.39 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JOUT shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 72.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter worth $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 18.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

