Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,641,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $272,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 169.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 16,788 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 300.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 373.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 111,370 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 283.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 44,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 240.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 101,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.17. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 107.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 50,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $2,289,830.40. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $134,438.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,452.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,447,804 shares of company stock worth $99,324,437. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADPT shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

