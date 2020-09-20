Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,726 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 36.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,929,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $81,486,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AMETEK by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,934,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,371,000 after purchasing an additional 997,215 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,988,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,548,000 after buying an additional 693,000 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,907,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,400,000 after buying an additional 626,715 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.54.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $103.94.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $4,512,923.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,153 shares in the company, valued at $24,022,493.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $1,675,456.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,550.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,849 shares of company stock worth $12,488,958. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

