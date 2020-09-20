Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 14.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 11.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 228.7% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Aaron’s news, Director Cynthia N. Day sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $84,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $569,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,679,189.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 317,710 shares of company stock valued at $17,292,059. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $56.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.93.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

