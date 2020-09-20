Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 198,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.53% of Greenlight Capital Re as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,400,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,283,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. 42.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLRE. BidaskClub cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ GLRE opened at $6.88 on Friday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

