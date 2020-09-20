Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Position in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 210.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLIBA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,768,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,761,000 after buying an additional 414,615 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 311.1% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 535,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,053,000 after purchasing an additional 404,902 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 58.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 670,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,982,000 after purchasing an additional 247,185 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 45.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 791,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,065,000 after purchasing an additional 246,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the second quarter worth about $13,456,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GCI Liberty alerts:

GLIBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

NASDAQ GLIBA opened at $81.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.48. GCI Liberty Inc has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $84.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.14.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.32. GCI Liberty had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 84.77%. The company had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that GCI Liberty Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 38,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $3,127,093.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 728,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,138,284.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 11,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $933,481.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLIBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA).

Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.