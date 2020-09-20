Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $108,976.50 in Stock

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $108,976.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,033,693.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

On Monday, September 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,370 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $35,336.70.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 279 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $4,221.27.

On Friday, September 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 900 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $14,364.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $161,800.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,647 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $40,128.52.

On Friday, August 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 297 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $4,484.70.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 407 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $6,145.70.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,468 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $86,339.72.

On Monday, August 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,877 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $89,271.63.

On Thursday, August 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 100 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $1,480.00.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.10. Legacy Housing Corp has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.32 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 404,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 98,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.1% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 255,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEGH. BidaskClub raised Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Oak Ridge Financial Services upgraded Legacy Housing to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.