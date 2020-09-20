Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 67.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc lifted its position in Coupa Software by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1,690.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1,137.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after buying an additional 27,944 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,231,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

COUP opened at $248.19 on Friday. Coupa Software Inc has a one year low of $99.01 and a one year high of $353.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of -148.62 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.75, for a total transaction of $15,037,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,216 shares in the company, valued at $71,944,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total value of $284,314.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 903 shares in the company, valued at $235,321.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,586 shares of company stock worth $58,230,581 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $249.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Coupa Software from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.92.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

