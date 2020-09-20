AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock Position Decreased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,457 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AutoNation by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 90,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total transaction of $4,992,320.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,753 shares in the company, valued at $15,542,932.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,022. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AN stock opened at $53.36 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.04. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AutoNation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

