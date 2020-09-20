Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 366.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100,929 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Centurylink by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Centurylink by 447.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Centurylink during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Centurylink by 1,978.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Centurylink by 703.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTL stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. Centurylink Inc has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTL. UBS Group dropped their target price on Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer cut Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

