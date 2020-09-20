16,500 Shares in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BL. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Blackline by 44.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Blackline by 486.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blackline by 6.5% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 73,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackline by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,640,000 after acquiring an additional 310,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Blackline in the second quarter valued at $359,000.

NASDAQ BL opened at $82.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.11. Blackline Inc has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $94.06.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $83.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.06 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackline Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BL. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Blackline in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Blackline from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Blackline from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Blackline from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Blackline in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

In other Blackline news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $1,072,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,197.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $2,252,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,013 shares of company stock valued at $26,652,323 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

