First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $153,000 Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,171 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,428,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 10.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $9.07 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $715.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

