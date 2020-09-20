Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,958 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 251.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 20.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 16,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $1,699,952.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,600.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Hollister sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $369,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,899.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,858,850. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $96.17 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $122.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 141.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.55.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $207.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

