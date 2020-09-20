73,900 Shares in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Coherus Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,124,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,896,000 after acquiring an additional 666,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,690,000 after purchasing an additional 663,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,502,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,226,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,294 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,314,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,544,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $19.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.95. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.33 million. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 139.51% and a net margin of 37.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

CHRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BofA Securities started coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

In related news, Director Mary T. Szela sold 54,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $966,847.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,647.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $96,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,447 in the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

