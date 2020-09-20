Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $1.44 Million in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,398 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 87.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter worth $35,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 25.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

In other Everbridge news, Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 7,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $1,196,825.76. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 128,931 shares in the company, valued at $19,587,197.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 4,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $591,135.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384 shares in the company, valued at $46,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,742 shares of company stock worth $10,841,742 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $132.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 0.46. Everbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $59.85 and a 12 month high of $165.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.13 and its 200 day moving average is $128.85.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Everbridge from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

