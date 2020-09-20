Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases Shares of 29,600 Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.09% of Minerals Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $59.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.76.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.52 million. Analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.