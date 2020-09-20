Man Group plc Trims Stake in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,865 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Lithia Motors worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Lithia Motors by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,369,000 after acquiring an additional 70,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,613,000 after acquiring an additional 101,167 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 92.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,342,000 after acquiring an additional 232,319 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $28,627,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lithia Motors by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $228.81 on Friday. Lithia Motors Inc has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $278.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.04. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.81.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $2.18. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,520 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $2,707,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Dobry sold 2,321 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total transaction of $560,359.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,464 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,831. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAD. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.43.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

