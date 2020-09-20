Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.35 Million Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 646.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,848 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of Boyd Gaming worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3,296.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 89.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 32.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 22.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $3,376,135.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,325,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,093,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $391,680.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.54.

Shares of BYD opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.61 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

