Man Group plc Takes $2.35 Million Position in Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 98,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,000. Man Group plc owned 0.10% of Federated Hermes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHI. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,073,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,484,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,868,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,092,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,608,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.74. Federated Hermes Inc has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $360.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Federated Hermes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

