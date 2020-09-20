Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 335,097 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 335,097 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 255.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 28.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 172.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter.

VOYA stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.20. Voya Financial Inc has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.66). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.18.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

