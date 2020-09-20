Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 57.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

SBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.