Man Group plc Raises Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.08% of Amkor Technology worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Amkor Technology by 12.2% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 17.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 224,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 33,346 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 10.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.84. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $15.80.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.04.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $55,845.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,432.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 63,500 shares of company stock worth $935,285 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

