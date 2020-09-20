Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 311,800 Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 6,236.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of BEST worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BEST. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in BEST by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,592,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BEST by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,723,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BEST by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after purchasing an additional 608,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BEST by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,436,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,386,000 after purchasing an additional 350,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of BEST in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,031,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEST stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81. BEST Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. BEST’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BEST Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of BEST in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

