Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 66,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 2.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 0.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Perspecta alerts:

PRSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Perspecta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

In other Perspecta news, CEO John M. Curtis bought 2,500 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $49,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,585 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $100,732.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 25,439 shares of company stock valued at $553,795.

PRSP stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.37. Perspecta Inc has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

Perspecta Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.