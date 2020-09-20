Man Group plc Sells 20,231 Shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,231 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Regal Beloit worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 417.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total value of $43,414.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $407,647.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,281.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,887 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RBC. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Regal Beloit in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Regal Beloit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $97.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Regal Beloit Corp has a 1-year low of $51.99 and a 1-year high of $103.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.49 and its 200 day moving average is $81.38.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $634.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.32 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Corp will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.