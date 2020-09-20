CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,008 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.20% of CorVel worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,033,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CorVel by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 27,340 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in CorVel by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in CorVel by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CorVel alerts:

Shares of CRVL opened at $87.46 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $96.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.16 and its 200-day moving average is $67.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.89.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $201,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $567,182.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,727,392 shares in the company, valued at $553,395,265.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,198 shares of company stock worth $8,971,067. Company insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.