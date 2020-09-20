Man Group plc Cuts Position in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Man Group plc lessened its position in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,246 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,604 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.11% of First Hawaiian worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 373,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. First Hawaiian Inc has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $31.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group cut First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America upgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.