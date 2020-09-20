Man Group plc Has $2.56 Million Stake in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Man Group plc raised its position in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,584 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.07% of Valvoline worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 264,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVV opened at $20.26 on Friday. Valvoline Inc has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Valvoline Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VVV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $25,902.24. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,827 shares of company stock worth $614,494. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

