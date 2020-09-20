Man Group plc Has $2.66 Million Position in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 71.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,577 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.12% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $5,120,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,519,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 82.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 19,576 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $62.45 on Friday. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $166.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average is $41.32.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.84.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

