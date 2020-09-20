Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 138,356 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 86.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,356 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,475 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,602,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,333,000 after acquiring an additional 863,629 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,186,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,015,000 after acquiring an additional 385,666 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $829,740,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,491,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,509,000 after acquiring an additional 894,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Shares of CL opened at $75.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average of $72.45. The company has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.58. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $80.10.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $3,273,143.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,871,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $6,562,397.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,543,747.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,617,943. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.