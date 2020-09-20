Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 8,599 Shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,599 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth $295,380,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,845,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,603 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1,073.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,726,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,840 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,392,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,638,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 458,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $44,673,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 576,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,146,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total transaction of $8,037,789.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 666,541 shares of company stock valued at $67,821,773. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MTCH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $108.41 on Friday. Match Group Inc has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $123.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 471.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.87 and a 200 day moving average of $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $555.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Match Group’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

