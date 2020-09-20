Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 190,403 Shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 526.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,403 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufact. were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 595.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

NYSE:AXL opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $661.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.62 million. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

