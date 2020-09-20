Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,734 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Alkermes worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,185,000 after purchasing an additional 83,683 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 8.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Alkermes by 198.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 378,556 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Alkermes by 18.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 443,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 70,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Alkermes by 43.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alkermes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Alkermes stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. Alkermes Plc has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 60.10 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $247.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alkermes Plc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

